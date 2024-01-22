Reacting to Bleacher Reports recent Rockies wish list ahead of Spring Training
With Spring Training right around the corner, Bleacher Report takes a look at what should be on the wish list before the beginning of the 2024 season
By Tanner Vogt
No. 2 on the Wish List is a reserve infielder
When you look at the Rockies outfield and see names like Nolan Jones, Brenton Doyle, Sean Bouchard, Hunter Goodman, occasionally Charlie Blackmon or Kris Bryant, that seems like some solid depth. Sure, you could add another bat out there, but it is not out of the question to roll into training camp with that core.
When you look at the infield, it should put the Rockies almost into panic mode, especially the middle infield. Their middle infield consists of Ezequiel Tovar and Brendon Rodgers; next up on that list is Julio Carreras, but he should not be counted on for anything after just 16 games at AAA. Tovar was really good in his first big league season, but Rodgers has really struggled to stay healthy, and you will need some solid depth behind him at some point this year.
The corner infield spots have a little bit more depth with guys like Elehuris Montero, Michael Toglia, and Warming Bernabel that could rotate in, all of whom have good upside. This just isn't a very deep or versatile infield; they would be wise to add someone looking for a bounce back year with some versatility. The Rockies should be in on players like Josh Harrison, Kolten Wong, Tim Anderson, Adalberto Mondesi, Amed Rosario, Eduardo Escobar and possibly even Gio Urshela.