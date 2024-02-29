Predicting the Colorado Rockies top 5 home run leaders of 2024
Today we take a look at 5 hitters who will look to take advantage of the friendly hitters park
By Tanner Vogt
The superstar builds off his breakout 2023, with an even better year, slugging 32 home runs
In a season of many downs, there was without a doubt, no brighter spot than the emergence of outfielder Nolan Jones. He came out of nowhere and put together one of the best rookie seasons in franchise history. His power-speed combination was on full display all year and must watch TV in the Colorado area.
Jones was heralded for his bat speed, strength and raw power as a prep athlete. He didn't really seem like he could tap fully into it in the minor leagues, topping out at 19 home runs in 2018 with the Cleveland Guardians. After his trade to Colorado before the 2023 season, we saw those power numbers absolutely skyrocket.
In just 39 games at Triple-A Albuquerque, Jones hit 12 home runs, earning him a call up to the big leagues, where he proceeded to hit 20 home runs in 106 games. This was no fluke as Jones posted a 94th percentile barrel percentage, 88th percentile expected slugging percentage and above average exit velocity. Jones has truly elite traits, and a swing built to take advantage of the thin Colorado air. While Jones' 2023 was an impressive year, he should lead this team in home runs, becoming the first Rockies player to hit 30 home runs since Arenado, Story and Blackmon did it in 2019.
Call to Action
Are you a fan of the Rockies? Do you love talking about all things Rockies? Do you want to write about the Rockies on your own schedule with the potential to earn some extra cash? Go to https://openings.fansided.com and look for the Rox Pile site and apply to join our staff.