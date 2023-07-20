Potential trade destinations Rockies can send CJ Cron
3. Minnesota Twins
Their is nothing like a happy reunion for a former player and team and why not a trip back to the land of 10,000 lakes.
With Alex Kirilloff having a solid year in Minnesota, it is unlikely that Cron would be a starting first baseman for the Twins. However, the second option would be to serve as the team's designated hitter. Currently, the Twins have Byron Buxton in that role. Unfortunately, Buxton's .196 batting average is more of a liability for Minnesota at this point.
It would be wise for Cron to return to the Twins, considering their familiarity with him and vice versa. During the 2019 season, he played a full year with the Twins and posted a .253 average, 25 home runs, 24 doubles, and 78 RBI. Although these stats weren't outstanding, they were an improvement for the team. Furthermore, since 2019, Cron has shown significant improvement as a hitter, with a .281 average in 2021 and selection as an All-Star in 2022 after reviving his career in Colorado. A reunion with the Twins could provide them with an advantage in the AL Central divisional race, allowing them to distance themselves from the Guardians.