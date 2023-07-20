Potential trade destinations Rockies can send CJ Cron
2. New York Yankees
Aside from already passing through the Yankees clean cut, clean shaving dress code, Cron could make an excellent addition to the New York Roster.
Since suffering a neck injury on a pickoff play against Fernando Tatis Jr. and the San Diego Padres, starting first baseman Anthony Rizzo has not been himself. In the month of June, Rizzo finished with a .173/.311/.227 slash line. So far, his struggles have continued into July and it is likely Rizzo might be playing hurt right now.
Like Colorado, New York is a hitters paradise and would be a great situation for the Yankees and Cron. Cron would potentially join a lineup that features reigning 2022 AL MVP Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton. Also if Rizzo started to find his groove again, the Yankees could very well DH Cron and give Stanton the go ahead nod to start in the outfield during the post season.
New York was recently swept in a three-game series by the Los Angeles Angels and are starting to realize if they wish to make the playoffs, they're most likely going to have to contend in the wild card due to the surprising success of the Baltimore Orioles and the continued success of the Tampa Bay Rays. Currently, New York sits 3.5 games back out of the wild card and will likely be buyers at the deadline. A bat like Cron just might be enough to push them over the edge.