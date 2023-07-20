Potential trade destinations Rockies can send CJ Cron
1. Philadelphia Phillies
The Philadelphia Phillies are competing in a very competitive NL East that features an Atlanta Braves team who has a 10 game lead for first place. The Braves are likely to win the division and the Phillies will likely look to contend for a wild card spot. Right now, the Phillies are just scraping into the final wild card spot.
First base has been a need that Philadelphia has been searching for since opening day as Rhys Hoskins tore his ACL to begin the season. The team has relied heavily on Darick Hall to start at the position for them but unfortunately, he has severly under performed and has even raised speculation that Bryce Harper could potentially start at the position as Matt Gelb of The Athletic reported Harper has been practicing at the position and almost started last weekend but due to some bumps in the road, the goal is to at least start at first base this coming weekend.
The Phillies could be a perfect trade partner for the Rockies, as general manager Dave Dombrowski has noted they are actively searching in the market for a right handed batter. It just so happens to be that Cron is a right handed hitter and like Hoskins, is a power hitter that could contribute significantly in the Philadelphia lineup and would be the perfect rental first baseman.