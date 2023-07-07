Position players the Rockies should target in the MLB Draft
The MLB draft is just two days away and the Rockies are in position to make an immediate impact to the franchise. Below is a list of position players they could draft this weekend.
Enrique Bradfield Jr.
Enrique Bradfield Jr., a left-handed outfielder from Vanderbilt, is a promising candidate for a first-round selection. Standing at 6'1" and weighing approximately 170 pounds.
During his college years, Bradfield Jr. slashed .311/.425/.447. He hit 15 home runs, 12 doubles, and 11 triples, and set an impressive school record of 130 stolen bases at Vanderbilt. Given the Rockies' need for contact hitters and speed in the lineup, Bradfield could be an ideal prospect as the team's leadoff hitter of the future.
Tim Corbin, the head coach of the Vanderbilt baseball team, describes Bradfield Jr. as an energetic player who excels on both offense and defense. He is expected to make a positive impact on and off the field for the team. Bradfield Jr. has a contagious, energetic personality that could benefit any clubhouse in the MLB. His elite speed is his best trait that scouts have to be in love with. Additionally, Bradfield Jr.'s speed translates well to his defensive capabilities, as he can cover a lot of ground in the outfield and has a great read on the ball as it comes off the hitter's bat.