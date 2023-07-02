Pitching Prospects the Rockies should target in the 2023 MLB draft
The MLB Draft is just less then a week away and the Rockies are set to make some organization altering moves for the draft.
Nico Zeglin
Nico Zeglin is a fifth-year college pitcher who spent his last year of eligibility pitching for the Long Beach State Dirtbags. Long Beach has always had a great history of producing MLB prospects such as Jered Weaver, Evan Longoria and former Rockies shortstop Troy Tulowitzki. Zeglin spent the early parts of his collegiate career pitching at San Mateo College and Gonzaga. When deciding where to go for graduate school, he ended up at LBSU.
Last season, he finished with an 8-4 record, 2.00 ERA, 117 strikeouts, and 94.2 innings pitched. He also had an impeccable complete game against UC Santa Barbara last year where he threw 99 pitchings with 10 strikeouts in one outing. Earlier in the season he also threw a 13-strikeout game against South Florida which was followed up by a seven-inning no-hitter.
During his time at LBSU, Zeglin experienced one of the most successful years in his collegiate career. He managed to improve his game significantly, going from a career 6.11 ERA at Gonzaga to being recognized as a Collegiate Baseball All-American Second Team member. Additionally, he received multiple accolades, including the 2023 Big West Pitcher of the Year award and a spot on the First Team All-Big West.