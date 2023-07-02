Pitching Prospects the Rockies should target in the 2023 MLB draft
The MLB Draft is just less then a week away and the Rockies are set to make some organization altering moves for the draft.
Rhett Lowder
Rhett Lowder is a pitcher that I love heading into this year's draft. Realistically if Skenes is not available, Lowder could very well be available for the Rockies at number nine. He is projected to be a first round selection in the draft and the Rockies should have their eye on him. Lowder is a pitcher who possesses the ultimate competitive edge and is exactly what the Rockies need. His slider is his most effective pitch, as he tends to entice batters to chase outside and secure strikeouts with it.
Last season, he pitched a perfect 15-0 with a 1.87 ERA in 19 appeareances. Following his perfect record, he pitched in a total of 120.1 innings last year and gave up just nine home runs with 143 strikeouts.
Last year he broke the Wake Forest single-season record for wins and strikeouts. He was also announced as the 2023 ACC pitcher of the year and was announced as the 2023 Baseball America First Team All-American.