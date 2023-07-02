Pitching Prospects the Rockies should target in the 2023 MLB draft
The MLB Draft is just less then a week away and the Rockies are set to make some organization altering moves for the draft.
Grant Rogers
If Skenes is drafted within the first eight picks, Grant Rogers is another pitcher who could fall into the Rockies lap and could be an MLB-ready player right away. Rogers is a right-handed pitcher from Groves Texas who pitched at McNeese University last season.
Last year, Rogers held a 12-1 record with a 1.82 ERA and pitched four complete games that featured two shutouts. His ability to pitch deep into games is just what the Rockies pitching staff needs. The Rockies bullpen has been one of the biggest strengths of the team since the emergence of Justin Lawrence this year. However, as of late the bullpen has been getting depleted by starters not being able to pitch deep into games. Rogers would be a great starting rotation piece for the Rockies as he is someone that will be able to give the bullpen a day off as needed, especially late in the season. Last season, he pitched in a total of 186 innings with 88 strikeouts and only gave up four home runs.
In 2022, Rogers was selected as the Southland pitcher of the year and also earned an all-conference first-team selection.