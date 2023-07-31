Padres vs. Rockies prediction and odds for Monday, July 31 (Bet on runs)
Here's why the over is the play between the Padres and Rockies.
By Reed Wallach
The Colorado Rockies and San Diego Padres start an early week series on Monday ahead of Tuesday's trade deadline.
Colorado is already active in the market, trading C.J. Cron and Randal Grichuk with more moves potentially on the way. However, can the Rockies remaining pieces knock around Seth Lugo and the Padres bullpen?
Here's why I'm banking on runs on Monday night:
Padres vs. Rockies odds, run line and total
Padres vs. Rockies prediction and pick
The Rockies offense has thrived at home all season, and I expect a strong outing on Monday night. The team is hitting .269 at Coors Field on the year and is eighth in home game OPS. The team will face Lugo, who has poor underlying metrics, including an xERA that is nearly one run higher than his actual ERA (4.31 vs. 3.62).
I won't call for the outright upset, though, given that the Padres are top five in walk rate against left handed pitching, like Austin Gomber of the Rockies. Gomber has been prone to giving out too many free bases, and the Padres are one of two teams in the big leagues that has a walk rate north of 10%.
Avoid backing a side on this one and sit back and enjoy plenty of runs being scored.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.