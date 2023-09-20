Nolan Jones continues to impress
Nolan Jones finds himself in unique company following a 2-0 loss to the San Diego Padres
In tonight's 2-0 loss against the San Diego Padres, Nolan Jones once again proved another reason why he should be nominated as this year's National League Rookie of the year.
In the second inning, Jones not only stole one, but two bases against the Padres which put him in elite rookie territory as he became the third rookie in the last 25 years to record at least 15 stolen bases and 15 home runs, putting him in a small group that features Carlos Beltran and Adolis Garcia.
Since being called up at the end of May this season, Jones has without been one of the brighter spots on a horrendous year for the Rockies.
This season, Jones has a slash line of .281/.366/.520 with 17 home runs, 54 RBI's, 15 stolen bases, 42 walks, 19 doubles and four triples in 94 games played.
In tonight's game, Jones went 2-1 with two walks as the Rockies were almost no-hit through nine innings.