Nationals vs. Rockies prediction and odds for Saturday, April 8 (Bryant and Cron keep hitting at Coors)
Unsurprisingly, the Washington Nationals have started off the year 2-6, but after losing four straight they were able beat the Colorado Rockies, 10-5 yesterday in Game 2 of this four-game series.
The Rockies are 3-5 after dropping that game. This series is even at a game a piece.
The Nationals hand the ball for Trevor Williams who is 0-1 with a 5.40 ERA after one trip to the mound. On the other side, Austin Gomber, also 0-1, but with a 4.50 ERA.
Here are the odds for the Nationals and Rockies at Coors Field.
Nationals vs. Rockies odds, run line and total
Nationals vs. Rockies prediction and pick
The Rockies have struck out more than all but just two teams on the young season. While CJ Cron and Kris Bryant are both off to hot starts through eight games, the rest of the team has struggled after winning the first two games of the year in San Diego.
Clearly, their biggest issue is going to be having too much swing and miss, especially as putting the ball in play is the most valuable it’s been since the shift began heavily about a decade ago.
Trevor Williams is not the type of pitcher to take advantage of a team with a lot of swing and miss in the lineup. He is a contact pitcher and has been his entire career.
Last year, he struck out 8.4 batters per nine and had his best strikeout percentage of his career. Maybe he gets back to that, but in his first outing he only struck out three and gave up six runs.
I expect Williams to have another rough outing and for the Nats to fall to 2-7 after a big game from Cron and Bryant for the Rockies.
