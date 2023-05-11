Month of May bringing new beginnings for the Rockies
April showers are finally turning into May flowers for the Colorado Rockies.
The team has performed exceptionally well, winning eight out of their last ten games. They recently won two out of three games against the Pittsburgh Pirates (21-17), who are leading the NL Central with a half-game over the Milwaukee Brewers. It is worth nothing the Rockies just swept the Brewers in a three-game series last week.
The Rockies have been struggling with injuries throughout April. Unfortunately, they received unfortunate news that ace pitcher German Marquez would require Tommy John surgery and miss the entire 2023 season.
However, the team has rallied together and has found ways to win ball games. Since the Rockies pulled off the sweep over the Brewers, a spark has been lifted in the clubhouse and the team has really to started to find their identity.
In the past seven games, the Rockies have dominated their opponents by outscoring them 41-21. Surprisingly, the team has eight home runs during this period. Nevertheless, their combined batting average of .272 is noteworthy. What's even more impressive is that eight batters have maintained a batting average of over .300 in these seven games. Among these players is the promising centerfielder, Brenton Doyle, who made his debut in the major league on Sunday against the New York Mets.
It's great to see the Rockies' offense performing well, especially with the recent success of Jurickson Profar, a free agent addition. As a former top baseball prospect, Profar had a standout game on Tuesday night with two home runs and four walks. This is particularly promising given his early season struggles at the plate this season.
The team's top prospect, Ezequiel Tovar, has been showing some impressive skills this month. He's currently leading the team in RBI's with 8, which is the same number he had in April. He's also leading the team in doubles and tied for second in hits while making some incredible plays at shortstop, contributing greatly to the Rockies' defense.
Catcher Elias Diaz is also bringing the explosiveness he had in April to May as he is leading the team in batting average (.333) RBI’s (18) and OPS (.866). Diaz is also second in hits just behind Kris Bryant.
The Rockies have consistently outscored their opponents in the last seven games, and this trend is expected to continue throughout the season. Additionally, the team's bullpen has proven to be a significant asset and a key factor in their success.
The Rockies have benefited greatly from the acquisition of Brent Suter, whose impressive ERA of 1.17 speaks for itself. In the last seven days alone, he has maintained an impressive ERA of 1.59 and managed to strike out eight batters in just 5.2 innings pitched during the month of May.
Daniel Bard, a pitcher for the Rockies, has been performing impressively since returning to the team after struggling with anxiety. He has been a valuable asset to the team, following in the footsteps of Suter.
As of now, Bard has an impressive 1.23 ERA after pitching for 7.1 innings. He's also managed to strike out five players this season. Although he's yet to secure his first save this year, it's uncertain when he'll resume to his role as the closer as Pierce Johnson is currently leading the team with six saves.
The Rockies will return back home this weekend for a three-game series with the Philadelphia Phillies who won on Wednesday in a late-game thriller against the Toronto Blue Jays.