Mock Drafts have Rockies drafting Rhett Lowder
The Athletic and Bleacher Report both have Rhett Lowder being drafted by the Rockies in latest mock drafts
The MLB Draft is just one day away, making it almost at the end of the MLB mock draft season. With that being said, mock drafts from both The Athletic and Bleacher Report have the Rockies selecting Wake Forest pitcher Rhett Lowder at number nine in the first round of the draft.
It seems very likely that the Rockies will focus on pitching in this year's draft as the team ranks 29th in all MLB pitching. The Rockies offense has been one of the bright spots this year as they rank 12th in batting average this year. and the offense has been consistent all year long. By drafting Lowder, the Rockies have the chance to select a player that could find his way on the MLB roster as soon as next year!
Lowder entered this season as one of the top pitchers in college baseball and is currently ranked as the sixth-best prospect in this year's draft. With the exception of LSU pitcher Paul Skenes, Lowder was flawless for the Demon Deacons, finishing with a 15-0 record. He broke the Wake Forest single-season record for wins in a season and also set a new school record for strikeouts in a season with 143, placing him fourth among all NCAA pitchers. Additionally, he boasted an impressive 1.87 ERA, earning him several accolades including the ACC Pitcher of the Year, the Anthony J. McKelvin Award (ACC Male Athlete of the Year), and being named a first-team All-American by Baseball America, Collegiate Baseball, ABCA, and NCBWA. Lowder was also a finalist for the National Pitcher of the Year award.
Lowder is a right-handed pitcher who is from North Carolina. He stands at 6'2" and weighs 200 pounds. His pitch arsenal includes a fastball that will reach the upper 90's, a changeup that will reach around the mid 80's, and a sweeping slider that he will use as his go-to strikeout pitch.
Aside from the long hair, Lowder reminds me of Mike Clevinger as they both are pitchers that will pump the strike zone with their fastball and utilize their slider as their go-to strikeout pitch. Clevinger is just two inches taller than Lowder and weighs 15 pounds more. It is likely we will see Lowder bulk up more as the years pass by.
The MLB Draft will take place tomorrow in Seattle Washington at Lumen Field and will begin at 7:00 PM ET.