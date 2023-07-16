MLB Rumors: Position players the Rockies will trade
The MLB trade deadline is just two weeks away and with the Rockies falling out of playoff contention, the team will be sellers at the deadline.
2. Randal Grichuk
Grichuk had the attention of all Rockies fans on Friday night after being taken out in the sixth inning for Nolan Jones despite going 2-2 with a home run against the New York Yankees.
Saunders later reported that Grichuk was actually taken out due to groin tightness.
Despite the false rumors on Friday night, the likelihood of Grichuk being traded before the deadline remains very high. This year, he is currently having a career year as his slash line currently sits at .300/.364/.473 with 18 doubles.
Grichuk is having a fantastic year both offensively and defensively. He has a perfect fielding percentage of 1.000 in left field, making zero errors. Overall, Grichuk is an excellent defensive player. It wouldn't be surprising if teams like the Rangers or Dodgers reached out to Schmidt to inquire about trading for the veteran outfielder.