Michael Toglia optioned to AAA, could this mean the end of his switch hitting days?
Ahead of tonight's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks, the Colorado Rockies made a few moves to the roster.
The team announced that they were recalling middle infielder and outfielder Cole Tucker in exchange they were optioning Michael Toglia and designating infielder Coco Montes for assignment.
Toglia, made his MLB debut for the Rockies in August of last year and was ranked as the organization's number three prospect overall and was also considered one of the brightest prospects coming out of the 2019 MLB draft from UCLA.
Before being called up to the major's last year, Toglia hit a total of 30 home runs and 83 RBI's in the minor leagues, showcasing his raw power and potential.
For the former top prospect, life in the big leagues has not been all flowers and sunshine. Toglia has seen consistent playing time in 2023 but has found himself struggling at the plate with a slash line of .163/.224/.284.
Toglia is a switch hitting first baseman and outfielder who is only 25 years old. The fascination for a young player like him should be through the roof. Unfortunately, he has continued to struggle as a switch hitter, which brings the question on if he should stick to one side of the plate.
The splits against RHP and LHP aren't numbers that make you jump out of your couch and go "Wow!"
Against RHP, he has a slash line of .189/.260/.368 with four home runs, eight RBI's five doubles, and 29 strikeouts. The numbers are far but impressive but are significantly better than what he has produced against LHP which is a slashline of .109/.146/.109 and has only logged five hits.
Toglia is still a young player within the organization, and therefore, it is too early to deem him as a failure. With only a month remaining in the ongoing season, Toglia must consider making a decision this offseason to give up being a switch hitter. Opting to stick to the left side of the plate could immensely benefit him as it would allow him to concentrate on making adjustments on one side of the plate. This decision could enable him to display the potential that we all saw in him coming into the 2019 MLB Draft.