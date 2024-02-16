Let's talk about the new Nike Uniforms for the 2024 season
Nike unveiled its new "Vapor Premier" on-field uniforms for the 2024 season, and to be frank, they look pathetic.
By Ryan Hunt
As we enter the highly anticipated 2024 Spring Training, one of the main storylines going in is the look of the new Nike "Vapor Premier" on-field uniforms that were rolled out right after the Super Bowl. Baseball uniforms have always been one of the points of excitement for the sport, from the colorful Oakland A's Kelly greens, to the iconic pinstripes of the New York Yankees, there is something so charming about a good-looking baseball team.
When Nike took over on-field uniforms in 2020, the only difference was the "Nike Swoosh" across the chest, and to be completely honest, I was all for it, it gave a certain freshness to the game and the way it looks. Nike has touted that their new Vapor Premier jerseys are lighter, stretchier, and softer than previous models, while eliminating moisture, and being made from more sustainable material.
So far, the reviews from players on the feel of the jerseys are on the positive side, at least according to MLB and Nike's joint press release; former Rockies star Nolan Arenado said "The Nike Vapor Premier jersey is soft, light, and comfortable. It's almost like wearing my favorite shirt out on the field - and so easy to move around in", Orioles stud catcher Adley Rutschman said that the jerseys are "much more breathable", and NL MVP Ronald Acuna Jr said, "feeling free in the jersey is the best feeling in the world". Does any of this sound a bit like statements read right off the back of the DVD box? No, this is totally how human baseball players talk all the time, and I for one welcome our new "uniform overlords". Sarcasm aside, the players should have uniforms that feel better to play in and keep moisture to a minimum, the glaring problem, however, is painfully obvious: they look like... Well, I would say a synonym of "excrement", but that would be unfair to excrement.
Beginning this year, Nike and Fanatics have a deal in place that allows Fanatics to manufacture and distribute all of Nike's fan branded apparel, including MLB, NFL, and now College athletics gear. While these uniforms were developed by Nike's (checks notes) "team of innovative designers" partnering with Fanatics to sell your gear is strikes two and three. One of my favorite pages on Twitter (yes, Twitter) is simply known as "Fanatics Sucks!", and every day, multiple posts are written to the page of the most egregious, hilarious, and embarrassing product errors, for example, a throwback Washington Capitals number eight jersey for known superstar, "Alex Ovechkih", or a beautifully done Detroit Lions sweatshirt that reads "Snoil" because it was printed upside down. These are just two of hundreds of examples that show there is absolutely zero quality control in that joke of a company, they simply have no shame, they've made their money.
When the tweets started coming in for the look of the new Nike jerseys for the 2024 season, fans were immediately blown away by the knockoff replica look of the numbers and fonts, however this has not stopped them from being sold for a ridiculous 175$ a pop. Despite what the players mentioned earlier had to say about the feel of the jerseys, there was a noticeable lack of mention for the jerseys' looks.
Fortunately, players who weren't "encouraged" by Nike to say good things about the uniforms had less than positive remarks. Angels' outfielder Taylor Ward said, "it looks like a replica", and added "so far, thumbs down". Yankees reliever Tommy Kahnle simply stated, "I like the old ones better", and Angel's reliever Carlos Estevez shared that "when I wear my pants, I feel like I'm wearing someone else's pants" and was happy to show reporters that the pants were not even the same shade as their tops. The quote of "they look like replicas" from Taylor Ward is an understatement, the small numbers and names on the back look like the uniforms your Uncle Darryl "got a smokin' deal on" for his travel team.
This is professional baseball, these are people who are paid to be entertainers, is this really the best that Nike is willing to do? So far, it looks like it. We can only be left to hope that if enough players speak up about these atrocities, that maybe changes will be made before the season begins, but until then, we will be left shaking our heads.
