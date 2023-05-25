How former Rockies are doing on new teams
Carlos Estévez
Estévez pitched for the Rockies for a total of six years and slowly started to improve more and more each year. He is now with the Los Angeles Angels after signing a two-year deal this past offseason. The Rockies losing Estévez is probably the biggest loss they had this past offseason, especially for a team that has relied heavily on relievers like Brent Suten and Justin Lawrence this year.
Last season Estévez pitched tremendously for the Rockies with a 4-4 record, 3.47 ERA, 54 strikeouts, and 57 innings pitched while only giving up four homeruns. This productivity is something that takes away from Colorado having an elite bullpen in baseball.
In the early parts of the season, Estévez has been arguably the best pitcher in the Angels bullpen and he also has found himself in an unfamiliar role as the team’s closer. Right now he has a 1-1 record with a 1.23 ERA, 29 strikeouts, and has only given up one home run. While working as a closer is new to him, he already has 12 saves on the year which is the same amount he had last season.