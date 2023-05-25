How former Rockies are doing on new teams
Alex Colomé
Colomé has been in the major leagues since 2013 and spent most of his career with the Tampa Bay Rays. At one point, he was one of the best relief pitchers in baseball and even found himself in a closing pitcher role with the Chicago White Sox from 2019-2020.
After coming off a rough year in 2021 with the Minnesota Twins, Colomé signed a one-year deal with the Rockies as they were a team desperately trying to piece together a winning bullpen. While pitching for the Rockies, he owned a 2-7 record as a reliever with a 5.74 ERA, four saves, and only 32 strikeouts. The Rockies did not decide to bring him back for 2023 and he would end up signing with the Washington Nationals.
On April 1. He was released by the Nationals and found himself back with the White Sox on a minor league deal on April 7. On May 2. He was brought up to the White Sox major league roster and only pitched in four games until being optioned back down to AAA.