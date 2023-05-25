How former Rockies are doing on new teams
Jose Iglesias
Iglesias found his way to Colorado last year after signing a one-year deal with the Rockies in the 2021 offseason. In the 2021 season, he was originally playing for the Los Angeles Angels until he was traded to the Boston Red Sox. While in Colorado, Iglesias was utilized as an everyday shortstop and was actually a pretty good one for the team as he hit .292 with 128 hits, 47 RBIs, 30 doubles and three home runs. Unfortunately for him, was the emergence of Ezequiel Tovar who made a late season debut last year which ultimately resulted in the Rockies moving forward with Tovar as their shortstop of the future.
Iglesias had a lot of upside on the team and could have remained on the Rockies in a veteran/mentorship role while platooning around the infield. His presence in the lineup would have also been another great factor for the team as he showed he had the ability to get on base frequently and could've been valuable for situational hitting.
Currently, Iglesias is in his 11 MLB season and is on a minor league contract with the San Diego Padres. He has yet to be called up to the major league roster in 2023.