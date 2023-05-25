How former Rockies are doing on new teams
Garret Hampson
Hampson recently made his return back to Colorado this past Monday as the Rockies are currently hosting the Miami Marlins in a four-game home series that lasts until Thursday. Hampson was a third-round pick by the Rockies in 2016 and went to college at Long Beach State, the same school that Troy Tulowitzki went to.
Unfortunately for Hampson, he was never able to put it all together and struggled immensely in Colorado. Last year, he held a .211 average with two home runs, 15 RBIs, 12 stolen bases, and an OPS of .594. Hampson was once considered one of the fastest second baseman in all of baseball but his inability to get on base made it difficult for him to showcase his quickness on the basepaths.
Hampson recently signed a minor league contract with the Marlins in the past offseason and did not make the opening day roster initially but quickly found his way to the major league clubhouse after shortstop Joey Wendle suffered a right intercostal strain. However, Hampson’s struggles from Colorado seemed to have followed him to the south beach as he currently has an average of .237 with seven RBI's, one home run and a .634 OPS.