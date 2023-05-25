How former Rockies are doing on new teams
After a miserable and frustrating season in 2022 where they finished 68-94 and finished in fifth place in the NL West, the Colorado Rockies had to make notable roster changes to compete for the 2023 season.
The Rockies are unfortunately still in fifth place in a competitive NL West division but are just three wins away from quickly moving to third place over the San Diego Padres and San Francisco Giants.
While the Rockies have faced their fair share of early struggles this year, there have been some bright spots for the team and a big reason for that is due to some of the tough decisions general manager Bill Schmidt made over the offseason by parting ways with some veteran players.
I have compiled a list to check in and see just how well these former players are doing in 2023.