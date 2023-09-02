How former Colorado Rockies are doing on new teams post MLB Trade Deadline
A month after the MLB Trade Deadline, it's time to check in on how some former Rockies are doing with their new teams.
2. Pierce Johnson
Pierce Johnson was traded by the Rockies to the Atlanta Braves just about a week before the deadline and since then, life has been great for the former Colorado closer.
Johnson has pitched in 14.1 innings for Atlanta and has started to regain his confidence and find his stride once again. Johnson has a 1-1 record, an ERA of 0.63, 20 strikeouts, and four holds.
While pitching with the Rockies, it was obvious Johnson was constantly issuing walks to opposing batters. After making what I assume is a few mechanical adjustments, those issues have gone away and he only issued three walks to hitters since joining Atlanta.
Johnson was traded by the Braves to the Rockies for RHP Victor Vodnik who has pitched in six games with the AAA Alburquerque Isotopes and has an ERA of 4.50.