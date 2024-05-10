How are members of the 2023 Rockies doing on their new teams?
By Ian Slate
Two Impact Bats
Jurickson Profar signs a 1-year deal worth $1M with the San Diego Padres
Profar is looking like the most successful player off this list. The once super prospect turned utility player, turned left fielder had a mediocre season in Coors. He signed a one-year, $7.75 million deal after his free agent market failed to materialize like he had hoped. Profar hit just .236 with eight home runs before being released by the club in August.
He was picked up and brought back to the Padres for the remainder of the year, earning himself another contract with the team in 2024. Thus far, Profar is putting up a career year with the Friars, hitting .338 with six home runs and a .958 OPS. While that rate of production might not last for a career .242 hitter, he’s had the best 2024 season of anyone on this list so far. Profar may just be best suited for San Diego, as he has enjoyed some of his most successful seasons there and has carved out an important role on teams with postseason aspirations.
Randal Grichuk signs a 1-year deal worth $2M with the Arizona D-Backs
Randal Grichuk’s tenure in Colorado was a pipe dream last year, as he exploded for a career best .308 average and eight home runs in 64 games before finding himself shipped to the Angels along with Cron. As tends to be the case for the Angels, Grichuk’s production tapered off and he hit the free agent market on a downswing. Grichuk inked a one-year deal with the Diamondbacks as a left-handed specialist. He’s currently hitting .271 on the season but has mashed left handers to a .323 rate. At age 32, this will likely remain his role for the rest of his career. He does it well and was able to parlay his successful Rockies tenure into another contract.
Two Bullpen Arms
Pierce Johnson signs 2-year, $14.25M deal with Atlanta Braves
Pierce Johnson had an up and down tenure in his half season with the Rockies. He was given the reins of the closer position, going 13-15 in save opportunities yet recording a rough ERA of 6.00. Johnson was flipped to the Braves and was dominant, giving up just two earned runs in 23.2 innings. The Braves gave him a two-year contract totaling over $14 million. Johnson has had a solid start to his season, holding a 3.00 ERA in 13 games while also recording a save. Johnson should have a few more good years left in the tank as a back-end bullpen arm.
Brent Suter signs 1-year, $3M deal with Cincinnati Reds
Ah yes, the crafty lefty from Harvard. Suter has carved out a solid big-league career despite throwing just 85 miles per hour. In the pitcher’s nightmare of Coors, Suter turned in a quality season, recording a 3.38 ERA and thriving at limiting hard hit baseballs. For his efforts, Suter was rewarded with a $3 million contract from the Reds, where he currently sits with a 4.15 in 21.2 innings. Because of his control over velocity style, Suter should be able to pitch as long as he can continue to avoid barrels.