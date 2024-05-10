How are members of the 2023 Rockies doing on their new teams?
By Ian Slate
As the 2024 season heats up, it's always interesting to see where some of the players from the 2023 squad who didn't return to the Rockies ended up. Let's take a look at some of these guys and check in on their seasons so far.
Two Guys Who Went Unsigned
Mike Moustakas
It’s not totally unsurprising, but at age 35 and well removed from his prime years with the Kansas City Royals, Mike Moustakas couldn’t land a contract this offseason. After a resurgent .270 batting average in 47 games with the Rox to end his 2024 season, Moustakas joined the White Sox for the spring but scuffled through 19 games and was ultimately released. If this is the end of the road for Moustakas, he has a great career to look back on. In 13 seasons, Moustakas was a career .247 hitter with 215 home runs and three all-star appearances while being a key cog in the 2015 World Series winning Royals lineup.
CJ Cron
Cron has turned in a solid big-league career through his age 34 season. Cron flourished into a dangerous power hitter with the Rockies, racking up seasons of 31 and 28 home runs in 2021 and 2022. After a decent season in 2023 with the Rockies, he was flipped at the deadline to the Los Angeles Angels along with Randal Grichuk for pitching prospects Mason Albright and Jake Madden.
Cron struggled with the Angels, hitting .200 with little power output. Cron was unable to land a major league deal in the offseason, ultimately ending up with the Red Sox on a spring training invitation. After an underwhelming spring, Cron was sent to the Minors and eventually granted his release by the organization. I don’t know what else he’s got going on at the moment, but I know he’s enjoying the NHL playoffs.