Grading Rockies MLB Trade Deadline Moves
With the trade deadline finally over, it's time to look over the moves Colorado made and see what kind of talent they acquired.
4. Rockies acquire Justin Bruihl from Los Angeles Dodgers
The last move Colorado made before the deadline was quickly trading with the Los Angeles Dodgers for cash considerations.
If their is one thing in baseball that is true, it is to acquire any pitching you can from the Dodgers as they have traditionally become a pitching factory amongst all of baseball.
Justin Bruihl
So far in his young career, Bruihl has pitched in 65 games for the Dodgers. He has a career ERA of 3.65, 43 strikeouts, and a 2-2 record. Bruihl is another relief pitcher for the Rockies. The thing that stands out to me is the fact that he is a lefty and can help provide pitching disadvantages for Colorado.
Bruil throws a total of three pitches which are a fastball that reaches 93-95 MPH, a cutter, 85-88 MPH, and a slider that goes between 78-81 MPH. Due to the low velocity, it is important for Bruihl to be perfect with his command when he is trying to get batters out.
Grade: C