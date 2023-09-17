Giants snap Rockies 5 game winning streak with 11-10 win
Brandon Crawford and Mitch Haniger both knocked in three runs each and Patrick Bailey added 2 RBI of his own as the San Francisco Giants outlasted the Colorado Rockies 11-10 in the final game of their 4 game series on Sunday.
Sean Manaea lasted 5 1/3 for San Francisco, while surrendering only 2 earned runs, getting the win to move his record to 6-6 on the year.
On the other side, Chris Flexen also went 5 1/3 innings for the Rockies, giving up 5 hits and 4 earned runs. Four relievers combined to give up another 6 earned runs, with Matt Koch giving up 5 while only going 1/3 of an inning. Koch's disastrous outing included giving up a 402 foot home run to Brandon Crawford in the 7th.
The first career MLB home run from Hunter Goodman and a 445 foot 3-run bomb from Brenton Doyle highlighted the Rockies offense in the Sunday matinee. Brendan Rodgers added 3 hits and another RBI for the Rockies.
The Rockies nearly pulled off an incredible comeback, putting up 4 runs in the bottom of the ninth inning off of Giants' reliever Camilo Doval before Taylor Rogers came in to get Charlie Blackmon to line out to 2nd to end the game with a runner on first.
The Rockies took 3 of 4 from the Giants, who look to stay in touch with the third wild card spot in the National League. They currently sit two games behind Cincinnati for the final pass to the postseason. San Francisco has Monday off while the Rockies head to San Diego for a three game set against the Padres. Colorado looks to continue their recent winning ways, needing to go at least 6-7 in their final 13 games to avoid their first 100 loss season in franchise history.