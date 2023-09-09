German Marquez and the Colorado Rockies agree on a contract extension
The Rockies and starting pitcher German Marquez both agreed on a 2-year contract extension to keep Marquez in Colorado until 2025.
Today the Colorado Rockies and right-handed pitcher German Marquez have agreed on a two-year contract extension that will keep him in Denver through 2025.
Marquez's deal was originally reported by Jeff Passan of ESPN. It was later reported by Thomas Harding of MLB.com that his contract could include up to $11 million in incentives if he manages to stay healthy.
Marquez, 28, came into this season as the ace of the staff for the Rockies but unfortunately after pitching in five innings against the St. Louis Cardinals on April 10. Marquez was removed from the game due to a forearm injury. He would quickly be placed on the IL for two weeks.
He returned to the rotation once he was eligible to come off the IL but was quickly removed from a road game against the Cleveland Guardians on April 26. It was later revealed he needed Tommy John Surgery, which ended his 2023 season.
Heading into the offseason, there was a lot of uncertainty surrounding Marquez's future with the Rockies. He was in the final year of his five-year, $43 million contract extension that he signed in 2019. Marquez had an incredible year in 2018, with a 14-11 record, 3.77 ERA, and 230 strikeouts, making it a no-brainer for the team to resign him as their starting pitcher.
However, it appeared that Marquez and the Rockies both wanted to keep the band together in the future.
Harding reported the decision to remain on the Rockies was mutual between Marquez and general manager Bill Schmidt.
“There was mutual interests on both sides,” Rockies general manager Bill Schmidt said. “But he wants to stay a Rockie as he goes through this rehab process and hopefully comes out on the other side."
The excitement that Marquez is staying on the Rockies stretched out further on than the front office as manager Bud Black said he's excited to have Marquez back and applaud him for his commitment to the team.
With Marquez and the Rockies agreeing on a new deal, fans will unfortunately have to wait for the former ace to return to the staff as the expectation for him to return is likely to be after the All-Star break in 2024.
What does this mean for the future?
The decision to keep Marquez over the next two years shows that the Rockies could be looking to move away from being a team that is rebuilding and possibly to a team that could contend within the next year or two.
The Rockies rotation will also see another familiar face back next year as fellow starting pitcher Antonio Senzatela should return back to the clubhouse next year after suffering Tommy John as well this season.
Senzatela is currently on contract with the team until 2028 with a club option in 2027. In 2022, he signed a five-year $50.5 million contract extension with the Rockies.
With the move to extend Marquez, I would expect the Rockies rotation to feature Marquez followed by Kyle Freeland and Austin Gomber next year. It could be possible we see the Rockies first round pick Chase Dollander on the MLB roster by some point next year, but I would also speculate Colorado could look into acquiring pitching depth via free agency this offseason.