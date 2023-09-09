German Marquez and the Colorado Rockies agree on a contract extension

Details on 2-year exetnsion for #Rockies RHP Germán Márquez:

-- $10M in '24, $10 MM in '25

Here are performance escalators for '25

-- $2M for 30 days on the roster

-- $2M for 60 days on the roster

-- $2M for 140, 150 and 160 innings pitched

-- $1M if traded