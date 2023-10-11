Former Rockies closer continues to dominate for the Braves
Former Rockies closer Pierce Johnson has been stellar for the Braves since being traded from Colorado on July 24.
It has been 78 days since the Rockies traded away former closing pitcher Pierce Johnson to the Atlanta Braves for young right-handed pitcher Victor Vodnik before the MLB trade deadline.
In the last two months of the season, Vodnik appeared in six games for the Rockies and gave up nine runs in 8.2 innings pitched while managing to muster up 12 strikeouts. While Johnson has found a career resurgence with Atlanta as he has pitched with a 1-1 record for the Braves with a 0.76 ERA, while putting up 32 strikeouts, five walks and only giving up three home runs.
When the season began, Johnson stepped in as the Rockies closer and did not do too bad of a job until a horrendous stretch in May that featured multiple blown save opportunities and an ultimate meltdown against the San Francisco Giants on June 8. Which would result in him ultimately being removed from the role.
Resurgence with the Braves
Now Johnson has found himself in a regular reliever role with the Braves and will occasionally come in as a setup man when his number is called for. Johnson has a total of eight holds with the Braves.
During his time with the Rockies, Johnson struggled with walks as he issued 25 of them. Once traded to Atlanta, he only walked five batters with a strike percentage of .720, the best of his career.
Johnson is now in the midst of a World Series title quest for Atlanta as they are set to begin game three of the NLDS against the Philadelphia Phillies after an incredible comeback win on Monday night.
So far, Johnson has appeared in two games for the Braves and has been magnificent on the mound as he has gone 1.2 innings while giving up just one hit and zero runs.
It seems likely that this move has paid off for Atlanta and I would expect to see Johnson be a key piece of the Atlanta bullpen this Postseason.