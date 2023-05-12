Elias Diaz is proving he is worth being selected as an All Star
The MLB season began just over a month ago, and fans are already preparing their All Star ballots as the polls open in June. The mid-summer classic is scheduled to take place on July 11. at T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington.
The upcoming baseball game will most likely showcase some of the most renowned players of our time, such as Shohei Ohtani, Mike Trout, Aaron Judge, and Mookie Betts. However, Colorado Rockies catcher Elias Diaz remains an under-the-radar player who is making a strong case of being selected to represent the Rockies in the mid-summer classic.
The Rockies have been red hot over the last 10 games with an 8-2 record. Diaz has been an integral part of their recent success by leading the team in hitting. Currently, he has a batting average of .333 and is also leading the team in RBI's with a total of 18.
Right now, MLB.com has picked Atlanta Braves catcher Sean Murphy as the favorite to start in the game.
At present, Murphy boasts a batting average of .288 with nine home runs and 32 RBI's. Based on current stats, it appears likely that he will start in the All Star game. Diaz, on the other hand, has a strong resume to be the backup catcher to Murphy in the National League.
Diaz is currently in third for batting average in all of baseball right now and is leading the National League in hits (35).
Although he has struggled significantly against left-handed pitching this year and has only hit three home runs, he has shown an exceptional performance against right-handed pitching with a batting average of .388. It is also worth noting all three of his home runs have come off of right handed pitching.
Despite the challenges faced by the Rockies in the initial month of the season, Diaz has emerged as a standout player for the team. If he is chosen for the 2023 All-Star game, it would mark the first time he has been selected for this prestigious event in his career. This would be another significant moment for him in 2023 following his representation of Team Venezuela in the World Baseball Classic.
In 2020, Diaz signed a minor league deal with the Rockies and eventually earned himself a spot on the major league roster for that year. His efforts paid off when he secured a three-year contract extension worth $14.5 million, which will keep him on the team until 2024.