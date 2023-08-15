Diamondbacks vs. Rockies prediction and odds for Tuesday, Aug. 15 (Fade both offenses)
Both the Diamondbacks and Rockies offenses are slumping, and it won't get better on Tuesday.
By Reed Wallach
The Rockies continue its rebuild, but the story of this series is the massive fall from grace that the Diamondbacks, who were once first in the National League West and now under .500.
The D-Backs enter at 59-60 while the Rockies are 46-73, but Arizona can't seem to string together anything after a scorching start to the season. Each team will start left handers on Tuesday at Coors Field, who should we bet this one?
Arizona started the season looking like a top 10 unit at the plate, but the offense has fallen off at an astounding clip. Over the last 30 days, the team is 23rd in both batting average (.235) and OPS (.701), per MLB.com.
The team faces lefty Ty Blach, who will open for the Rockies porous bullpen, but the Diamondbacks are below average in terms of OPS against southpaws this season, 18th, and I expect the Rockies to keep down the D-Backs struggling bats.
However, the Rockies won't do much better, weak on quality bats, 28th in OPS over the last 30 days and 29th this season against lefties.
This total is inflated due to the Rockies shaky bullpen and the Diamondbacks struggling opener Joe Mantiply, who has a 5.85 ERA in 20 innings pitched. However, Colorado is so poor at the plate, I can't trust the team to hold up its end of the bargain despite the friendly hitting conditions at Coors Field.
