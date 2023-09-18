Comparing Nolan Jones rookie campaign to other rookie of the year candidates
Nolan Jones is having an incredible rookie season for the Rockies and is starting to gain some attention as a possible NL Rookie of the year. Looking ahead, I decided to see just how Jones ranks among NL Rookies for the award.
Arizona Diamondbacks left fielder Corbin Carroll might be the favorite to win the NL Rookie of the year and for good reason.
This season, he is slashing .279/.358/.501 with 24 home runs, 70 RBI's and incredible 47 stolen bases this year.
When it comes to average and OPS, Jones isn't far behind from Carroll and is just eight home runs behind. If Jones was on the Rockies opening day roster this year, I think he might've been able to build a stronger resume for the Rookie of the year.
Unfortunately, that is not the case. The one area that makes Carroll stand out from Jones as well is his remarkable 47 stolen bases.
Bottom Line:
It will take generous consideration from the voters for Jones to win Rookie of the Year due to his low number of games played compared to Carroll and Steer.
This season, Jones has played 93 games, while Carroll and Steer have both played at least 145. Although Jones has played in 52 games less than both of them, the numbers he has put up so far are quite impressive. If he wants to be rewarded as the NL Rookie of the year, he will need to put in some serious efforts at the end of the month.