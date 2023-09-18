Comparing Nolan Jones rookie campaign to other rookie of the year candidates
Nolan Jones is having an incredible rookie season for the Rockies and is starting to gain some attention as a possible NL Rookie of the year. Looking ahead, I decided to see just how Jones ranks among NL Rookies for the award.
3. Compared to Spencer Steer
Spencer Steer is the second Cincinatti Reds player to make it on this list. Steer, 25, has numbers that are very similar to Jones and could be a legitamite candidate to win this year's NL Rookie of the year.
Steer has played in 146 out of the Reds 151 games this season and has proven to become a core part of this ground group of players in Cincy.
This year, Steer has played good consistent baseball all season long. His best month came during May when he slashed .318/.372/.573 with six home runs,19 RBI's and six doubles on the year.
Right now, Steer ranks behind Jones in batting average and triples. Steer passes Jones in almost every other category and that could be what separates him from Jones when it comes for voting in Nov.
The only thing that I think might benefit Jones when compared to Steer is if the baseball writers will factor into consideration Jones's numbers to Steer's when it comes to games played in 2023.