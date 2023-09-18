Comparing Nolan Jones rookie campaign to other rookie of the year candidates
Nolan Jones is having an incredible rookie season for the Rockies and is starting to gain some attention as a possible NL Rookie of the year. Looking ahead, I decided to see just how Jones ranks among NL Rookies for the award.
2. Compared to James Outman
Like De La Cruz, James Outman is another rookie who caught the league by storm when he first came up for the Los Angeles Dodgers.
At the beginning of the year, Outman was another name that was brought up early on as a potential rookie of the year candidate. The center fielder came up as the Dodgers number 13th top prospect in one of the best farm systems across the MLB.
Outman began the year red hot for the Dodgers slashing .289/.366/.600 with six home runs and an incredible 18 RBI's over the month of April.
The rookie from Redwood City, California quickly discovered how challenging it can be to face Major League Baseball's pitchers. His performance declined significantly in May, recording a batting average of just .165 with 34 strikeouts. Although he showed some improvement in July and August, he unfortunately hit a slump again in September.
Right now, Outman is slashing .245/.354/.434 with 21 home runs, 66 RBI's, 14 doubles and three triples.
Unfortunately for Outman, his chances of winning the NL Rookie of the year might've been tarnished due to some of his more colder months of the year like May, June and what looks to be right now in Sept.