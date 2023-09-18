Comparing Nolan Jones rookie campaign to other rookie of the year candidates
Nolan Jones is having an incredible rookie season for the Rockies and is starting to gain some attention as a possible NL Rookie of the year. Looking ahead, I decided to see just how Jones ranks among NL Rookies for the award.
1. Compared to Elly De La Cruz
At the beginning of this season, Reds shortstop Elly De La Cruz quickly found himself becoming a fan favorite among all in Major League Baseball.
At one point over the summer, everytime you would watch game highlights at the end of the day, you were almost certain to see De La Cruz make a spectacular play from the infield or at the plate.
Once called up in June, De La Cruz started red hot out of the gate hitting .307 with a .881 OPS, three home runs, six doubles, and two triples with 12 RBI's. Unfortunately, he eventually started to slow down at the plate. Since June, he has yet to hit over .250 in a month and is currently having the worst month of his young career in Sept. hitting .196 and an OPS of .557.
De La Cruz, is a promising young player that will be a multiple time All-Star in his career and should pile up a pair of Silver Sluggers and Gold Gloves when it's all said and done. But as for Rookie of the year, I have to think he should be more of an afterthought coming this offseason.