Colorado Rockies vs Toronto Blue Jays (09/03): Preview, Lineup Predictions
For the first time in over two weeks, the Rockies will be looking for a series victory as they enter game three against the Toronto Blue Jays this afternoon.
For the first time in over two weeks, the Colorado Rockies are looking for a series victory after an incredible showcase by Rockies' veteran outfielder & DH Charlie Blackmon, which was also his bobblehead night.
Yesterday, Charlie Blackmon had a great game at the plate, going 3-4 and earning three RBI's. Ezequiel Tovar, the young shortstop, also played incredibly well, going 2-5 with two RBI's. In the fifth inning, Brenton Doyle, the centerfielder, hit his second triple of the year, which allowed Colorado to take the lead after a single to right field by Blackmon.
Pitching Matchup
Colorado Rockies
On the mound for the Rockies today is 29-year-old LHP Austin Gomber who is coming off a night where he pitched just 2.2 innings and had to leave early due to injury against the Atlanta Braves. Patrick Lyons of DNVR reported that Gomber was removed for undisclosed injury. Today will be Gomber's first career start against the Blue Jays Gomber will have his hands full today as Toronto is currently .283 against LHP with a team OPS of .785.
Toronto Blue Jays
For the Blue Jays, they will feature RHP Kevin Gausman who is coming off a dominant start against the Washington Nationals Monday night. Guasman went for five innings and struck out seven while giving up seven hits and allowing three runs.
Key to the game
The Rockies have been a much better team against RHP than they have against LHP. Colorado is currently slashing .255/.317/.411 against righty's. If the Rockies have had any message from this past weekend, it's to keep the runs coming. This weekend, the offense has come to life as they have scored a total of 17 runs. Earlier this week, the Rockies scored just eight runs in a three-game series against the Braves. Keeping key players like Blackmon, Tovar, Elehruis Montero and Nolan Jones in the lineup seems to be the recipe for success and I have to assume they will make an impact in today's game this afternoon.
Lineup Predictions
1. DH: Charlie Blackmon
2. SS: Ezequiel Tovar
3. 3B: Ryan McMahon
4. C: Elias Diaz
5. LF: Nolan Jones
6. 1B: Elehuris Montero
7. RF: Hunter Goodman
8. 2B: Alan Trejo
9. CF: Brenton Doyle
Where can I watch the game?
MLB.TV (Subscription Required), Rockies AT&T Sportsnet Rocky Mountain
What time does the game start?
Game time begins at 1:40 P.M. MTD. & 3:40 P.M. ET.