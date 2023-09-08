Colorado Rockies vs San Francisco Giants Preview: Lineup Predictions (09/08)
For the second time this season, the Colorado Rockies are set to begin a three game road series against the San Francisco Giants.
Colorado is losers of seven out of their last 10 games and recently lost a three game series to the Arizona Diamondbacks earlier this week 1-2. The Giants, are currently on a six game losing streak and are quickly finding themselves falling out of contention from a playoff birth as they have a record of 70-70 and are 2.5 games out of first place.
The mindset in the Colorado clubhouse this week should be simple and that is "Play to ruin someone else's season".
Pitching Matchup
Colorado Rockies
Ty Blach
On the mound for the Rockies today is supposed to be Denver native and former Giants LHP Ty Blach. Blach has yet to face his former team this year as he is coming off an incredible month of Aug. where he pitched with a 3.71 ERA and provided 17 strikeouts in 26.2 innings.
San Francisco Giants
Taking the mound for the Giants. today is rookie pitcher Kyle Harrison, who grew up in San Jose, California. Harrison, 22, is ranked as the number 20 prospect in the MLB top 100 prospects this year. He has only pitched in three games so far, with a record of 1-1 and 21 strikeouts. In 15.1 innings pitched, Harrison has a 1.24 WHIP
Lineup Predictions
1. DH: Charlie Blackmon
2. SS: Ezequiel Tovar
3. 3B Ryan McMahon
4. LF: Nolan Jones
5. C: Elias Diaz
6. 1B: Elehuris Montero
7. 2B: Alan Trejo
8. RF: Hunter Goodman
9. CF: Brenton Doyle
Where can I watch the game?
MLB.TV, Rockies AT&T Sportsnet Rocky Mountain, NBCS-Bay Area
What time does the game start?
Game time begins at 8:15 P.M. MTD. & 7:15 P.M. PT.