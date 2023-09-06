Colorado Rockies vs Arizona Diamondbacks: Preview & Lineup Predictions (09/06)
The Colorado Rockies are looking for their first NL West series victory today after winning a close one in last night's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks.
After the Colorado Rockies offense got off to a great start in last night's game, they are now looking for a series victory this afternoon against the Arizona Diamondbacks.
With a victory over the Diamondbacks, it would be the team's first series victory over an NL West opponent all season long.
Recap of last night's game
Last night, starting left fielder Nolan Jones got the Rockies on the board first with a double to right field to bring in Charlie Blackmon. Jones would then set up the Rockies run of the night by walking in the top of the third followed by an Ezequiel Tovar steal to third base. Blackmon would then get the Rockies their third run of the night from a sacrifice fly to center field, bringing in center fielder Brenton Doyle, making the score 3-1. The Rockies would ultimately end up winning the game 3-2.
On the mound for the Rockies, last night was RHP Kyle Freeland. Freeland went six innings for the Rockies, giving up six hits and just two runs while striking out two and only walking three. Freeland earned his sixth win of the year and now has an ERA of 5.09.
Today's Pitching Matchup
Colorado Rockies
On the mound today for the Rockies is RHP Chris Flexen. In his last start, he went 5.2 innings and gave up just four runs to the Toronto Blue Jays. Flexen is 1-2 on the year with an ERA of 5.94 and 28 strikeouts.
Arizona Diamondbacks
Pitching for the Diamondbacks today is RHP Zach Davies. Davies last start came last Friday against the Baltimore Orioles where the DBacks won 4-2 as Davies pitched six innings and only gave up four hits and one run while striking out six. This year, Davies has not had many gems like he did last week as he has a record of 2-5 with a 6.45 ERA and 57 strikeouts.
Lineup Predictions
1. DH: Charlie Blackmon
2. SS: Ezequiel Tovar
3. 3B: Ryan McMahon
4. C: Elias Diaz
5. LF: Nolan Jones
6. 1B: Hunter Goodman
7. RF: Cole Tucker
8. 2B: Alan Trejo
9. CF: Brenton Doyle
Where can I watch the game?
MLB Network, Rockies AT&T Sportsnet Rocky Mountain
What time does the game start?
Game time begins at 1:40 P.M. MTD. & 12:40 P.M. PT.