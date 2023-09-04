Colorado Rockies vs Arizona Diamondbacks: (09/04) Preview; Lineup Predictions
The Rockies will begin a three game road series today against the Arizona Diamondbacks and will look to play spoiler this week as the Diamondbacks are tied for fourth in the final wild card spot in the National League.
After coming off a crushing 7-5 loss in the ninth inning against the Toronto Blue Jays yesterday, the Colorado Rockies are set to begin a three-game road series this week against the Arizona Diamondbacks.
Series Preview
Winning this weekend's series against a division rival, the Diamondbacks could boost morale in the Rockies clubhouse for next season. Unfortunately, the Rockies do not have a winning record against the Diamondbacks this season as they are 2-8 against them. However, a series victory could turn a negative into a positive. The Diamondbacks are fighting to make it to the playoffs and are currently tied with three other teams for the final wild-card spot in the N.L. If the Rockies win this week's series, it could hurt the Diamondbacks' chances of making it to the playoffs. Arizona was once in first place in the N.L. West and looked like they would win the division, but a rough July and August have put them in a precarious position. Every game counts for the rest of September, and a loss to the Rockies could come back to haunt the Diamondbacks at the end of the month.
Pitching Matchup
Colorado Rockies
Projected to get the start today for Colorado is RHP Peter Lambert. In his last start, he pitched well for the Rockies going five innings and gave up only three runs while striking out two and issuing zero walks, arguably one of his best starts. Unfortuantely, the Rockies bats remained quiet as he couldn't get any run support in a 3-1 loss.
Lambert has only pitched once against Arizona as he came in for relief going 2.2 innings and only giving up one run and three hits while striking out three batters.
Arizona Diamondbacks
On the mound for the Diamondbacks is supposed to be 34-year-old RHP Merril Kelly. Kelly is 10-6 on the year in 24 games started. He currently holds an ERA of 3.31 with 147 strikeouts and has only walked 52 batters this season.
Kelly has only pitched against the Rockies twice this year and is pitching with a 2.25 ERA, allowing only two home runs and has only allowed hitters to hit .239 against him.
Lineup Predictions
1. RF: Charlie Blackmon
2. SS: Ezequiel Tovar
3. 3B: Ryan McMahon
4. C: Elias Diaz
5. LF: Nolan Jones
6. 1B: Elehuris Montero
7. 2B: Brendan Rodgers
8. RF: Michael Toglia
9. CF: Brenton Doyle
Where can I watch the game?
MLB.TV (Subscription Required), Rockies AT&T Sportsnet Rocky Mountain
What time does the game start?
Game time begins at 2:10 P.M. MTD. & 1:10 P.M. PT.