Colorado Rockies to call up Riley Pint to the MLB roster
After being selected as the fourth overall pick in the 2016 Major League Baseball draft, Riley Pint is finally being brought up to the show.
It has been announced by the Colorado Rockies that Pint will be joining the major league roster. This decision was made after starting pitcher Ryan Feltner, unfortunately, suffered a skull fracture during last night's game against the Philadelphia Phillies.
Pint is from St Thomas Aquinas high school in Overland Kansas. He stands at 6’5 and weighs 225 pounds. He is a right-handed pitcher whose fastball can touch 100 MPH. Followed by his fastball, he also uses his changeup, curveball and slider.
Originally drafted as a starting pitcher, Pint eventually converted to becoming a relief pitcher as the former number four overall pick has had quite an interesting career. Aside from moving to the bullpen, he has dealth with injuries throughout his young career and even had a brief retirement in the summer of 2021 at the age of 23 years old.
Pint was once considered one of the top prospects in the Rockies organization and was starting to hone his skills tremendously. In 2018, he held an ERA of 1.12 for the Boise Hawks. In 2019 however, he missed significant time for the Asheville Tourists due to injuries and finished the year only pitching in 17.2 innings with an ERA of 8.66.
In 2021, Pint’s career came to a close end due to injuries and control issues. Shortly after his retirement, he unretired and rejoined the Rockies organization in 2022. Last year, he spent time playing for AA affiliate Hartford Yard Goats and AAA affiliate Albuquerque Isotopes.
While with the Yard Goats, he had a 2-1 record in 38 games played with a 4.64 ERA and 55 strikeouts. With the Isotopes, he pitched in a total of three games for three innings and had a 3.00 ERA with three strikeouts.
In 2023, Pint was assigned to the Isotopes and had a 7.41 ERA with 24 strikeouts in 17 innings pitched. Pint has only allowed two home runs this year and will be joining a Rockies team that is tied for eighth in home runs allowed (50) in all of the MLB.