Colorado Rockies probable pitchers & starting lineups vs. Toronto Blue Jays, April 14
It could be a pitcher's duel today
By Tanner Vogt
Probable Starting Pitchers
- Kyle Freeland (0-2, 16.03 ERA) will take the mound for the Rockies, hoping to secure the team's first series win of 2024. After a couple of rough starts to begin the year, Freeland looked really good in his return home to Colorado. Over five innings, he gave up just two runs, but there was still some room for improvement. The command has still been a bit of an issue with six walks through 8.1 innings, and that is something that he will have to get down against a very good Blue Jays lineup that jumped on Dakota Hudson early in Saturday afternoon. Freeland will need to use his improved velocity, along with his solid slider to keep the Blue Jays off balance, while working ahead all game. If he can give the Rockies five innings and keep the Blue Jays to two or three runs or less, you have to be okay with that.
- The Blue Jays will look to close out the series with their best pitchers so far this year, Jose Berrios (2-0, 1.45 ERA). Berrios has been really good this year, going at least six innings in each of his three starts. He has struck out 14 hitters over 18.2 innings, walking just five in that span. The Rockies will need to take advantage of every opportunity and give Freeland a lot run support early on. The Rockies have given up a lot of first inning runs this year and have countered back pretty well. Today, however, won't be so easy and the Rockies will need to get to Berrios early, while getting a solid start out of Freeland to secure their first series win.
Colorado Rockies starting lineup, April 14
- Charlie Blackmon RF
- Ezequiel Tovar SS
- Ryan McMahon 3B
- Elias Diaz DH
- Nolan Jones LF
- Brenton Doyle CF
- Brendan Rodgers 2B
- Elehuris Montero 1B
- Jacob Stallings C
Toronto Blue Jays startling lineup, April 14
- George Springer RF
- Vladimir Guerrero Jr. 1B
- Bo Bichette SS
- Justin Turner 1B
- Davis Schneider LF
- Ernie Element 3B
- Alejandro Kirk C
- Isaiah Kiner-Falefa 2B
- Kevin Kiermaier CF
What channel is the Colorado Rockies game on tonight?
- Game Time: 11:37 AM MT
- DirecTV: Channel 683
- Xfinity/Comcast: Channel 1262
- Spectrum: Channel 130 or 145 (Most of Colorado and Wyoming)
- Channel 305 or 445 (Gunnison and Telluride)
- Lincoln, Nebraska: Channel 435 or 445
- Sportsnet and the SN App will have the Blue Jays broadcast.
How do I stream the Colorado Rockies game tonight?
- Rockies.TV
- MLB.tv (subscription required)
- Fubo (subscription required)
Call to Action
Are you a fan of the Rockies? Do you love talking about all things Rockies? Do you want to write about the Rockies on your own schedule with the potential to earn some extra cash? Go tohttps://openings.fansided.comand look for the Rox Pile site and apply to join our staff.