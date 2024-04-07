Colorado Rockies probable pitchers & starting lineups vs. Tampa Bay Rays, April 7
The Rockies will look to get their first series win of the year
By Tanner Vogt
Probable Starting Pitchers
- After one turn through the rotation, Dakota Hudson (0-1, 0.00 ERA) turned in the best start among Rockies pitchers. The 29-year-old righty through 5.1 innings giving up three runs (0 earned however). His history of limiting hard contact while inducing ground balls was on display against the Cubs as Hudson looked extremely effective. Hudson will look to replicate that success in the unfriendly confines of Coors Field. He will have a tough matchup against a very underrated Rays lineup.
- Ryan Pepiot (0-1, 9.53 ERA) will take the mound for the Rays as they look to take the series. Pepiot was one of the pieces that came over in the Tyler Glasnow trade and was really solid both in relief as a starter in 2023. His first start of the year wasn't a good one as the Rangers roughed him up to six runs over 5.2 innings. He really struggled to command the zone with four walks, something he has struggled with in his career. The Rockies, unlike yesterday, will need to be patient and hopefully their offense can capitalize on the inefficiencies of Pepiot and take their first series of the year.
Colorado Rockies starting lineup, April 7
- Charlie Blackmon RF
- Ezequiel Tovar SS
- Ryan McMahon 3B
- Kris Bryan DH
- Nolan Jones LF
- Michael Toglia 1B
- Brenton Doyle CF
- Alan Trejo 2B
- Jacob Stallings C
Tampa Bay Rays starting lineup, April 7
- Yandy Diaz DH
- Brandon Lowe 2B
- Harold Ramirez RF
- Isaac Paredes 3B
- Richie Palacios LF
- Jose Caballero SS
- Austin Shenton 1B
- Jose Siri CF
- Ben Rortvedt C
What channel is the Colorado Rockies game on tonight?
- Game Time: 1:10 PM MT
- DirecTV: Channel 683
- Xfinity/Comcast: Channel 1262
- Spectrum: Channel 130 or 145 (Most of Colorado and Wyoming)
- Channel 305 or 445 (Gunnison and Telluride)
- Lincoln, Nebraska: Channel 435 or 445
- Tampa Bay Rays fans can watch the game on Bally Sports Sun
How do I stream the Colorado Rockies game tonight?
- Rockies.TV
- MLB.tv (subscription required)
- Fubo (subscription required)
