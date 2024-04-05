Colorado Rockies probable pitchers & starting lineups vs. Tampa Bay Rays, April 5
Nowhere to go but up, right?
By Tanner Vogt
After back to back series losses, the Rockies are struggling. They started the season on the road and after getting the gorgeous Arizona heat, they had to deal with some pretty rough weather in Chicago that included rain and sub-40-degree weather. The pitching got demolished, giving up 58 runs in the first six games; that makes it very hard to win any games, especially when your offense has scored more than three runs just twice.
The Rockies will look to take advantage of the return home with the home opener against the Tampa Bay Rays. A perennial playoff contending team, the Rays split their opening series with the Blue Jays before losing the series against the Rangers. These were both at home and they could be pretty angry, now set to go on the road, hopefully the Rockies can take advantage of the always solid Rays.
Probable Starting Pitchers
- After the first round through the rotation, most of the arms struggled pretty bad. Austin Gomber (0-1) will hopefully turn things around as he returns home. 2023 at Coors Field wasn't kind to Gomber, throwing 75.1 innings at home, with a 7.05 ERA and giving up 16 home runs in that time, which is just insane. Hopefully 2024 will be a different story for Gomber, and hopefully he can get the Rockies on track and in the win column. A solid start of 5 innings with three or less runs here would be huge for the lefty and the struggling Rockies pitching staff.
- The Rays will call upon, Zach Littell (1-0), who looked really good in his season debut against the Blue Jays last week. Littell is a unique pitcher in the fact that he relies more heavily on his slider than any other pitch. He also throws a sinker and a fastball that will sit in the low to mid 90's and while he doesn't generate a lot of strikeouts (though his six in six innings were impressive), he does a good job limiting hard contact and he hardly walks any batters (1.20 BB/9 in 2023). The Rockies will need to be aggressive and get their pitches to hit as Littell will look to take advantage of a struggling Rockies lineup that is trying to find its identity.
Colorado Rockies starting lineup, April 5
- Charlie Blackmon RF
- Brendan Rodgers 2B
- Nolan Jones LF
- Kris Bryant 1B
- Ryan McMahon
- Elias Diaz C
- Ezequiel Tovar SS
- Elehuris Montero DH
- Brenton Doyle CF
Tampa Bay Rays starting lineup, April 5
- Yandy Diaz 1B
- Harold Ramirez DH
- Randy Arozarena RF
- Isaa Paredes 3B
- Amed Rosario RF
- Curtis Mead 2B
- Jose Caballero SS
- Jose Siri CF
- Rene Pinto C
What channel is the Colorado Rockies game on tonight?
- Game Time: 2:10 PM MT
- DirecTV: Channel 683
- Xfinity/Comcast: Channel 1262
- Spectrum: Channel 130 or 145 (Most of Colorado and Wyoming)
- Channel 305 or 445 (Gunnison and Telluride)
- Lincoln, Nebraska: Channel 435 or 445
- Tampa Bay Rays fans can watch the game on Bally Sports Sun
How do I stream the Toronto Blue Jays game tonight?
- Rockies.TV
- MLB.tv (subscription required)
- Fubo (subscription required)
