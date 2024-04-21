Colorado Rockies probable pitchers & starting lineups vs. Seattle Mariners, April 21 Game 2
Can the Rockies win their first series of the year?
By Tanner Vogt
The Rockies were able to snag game 2 to even the series. They will look to get their first series win with Peter Lambert getting his first start of the year. The Rockies offense continues to struggle, but hopefully they can get rolling against Emerson Hancock who has struggled this year. This would be a huge series win for the Rockies against a very good, yet underwhelming, Mariners team.
Probable Starting Pitchers
- Peter Lambert (2-0, 2.31 ERA) will make his first start of the year after some very disappointing news came out that Kyle Freeland would be at least a month with a left elbow injury. Lambert will get his shot to prove that he can stick in this rotation after being one of Bud Black's most reliable bullpen options thus far. Lambert made 11 starts last year as part of 25 appearances, and after six appearances across 11.2 innings this year, he will look to fill in for Freeland for the foreseeable future. Lambert's fastball average is up two mph, and while this may be due to the fact that he has been used in shorter stints, but if he can maintain that it could certainly help him. Where he has seen a big increase, is in the off-speed value. According to Baseball Savant, in 2023, he had a breaking run value of -5 which is in the 16 percentile. In 2024, it has jumped to one, which puts him int he 66th percentile. He also has a 94th percentile ground ball rate at 61.6% that could lead to a lot of success if he can maintain it. Lambert has the most to gain from Freeland's injury and could really snag a future spot in this rotation with all of the short-term pieces in it currently.
- With one of the best rotations, the Rockies might seem like they have a soft landing in Emerson Hancock (1-2, 7.98 ERA). However, on the surface, Hancock's 7.98 ERA is high, but eight of his 13 runs given up came in one start. In the other two starts, Hancock has combined to throw 11.1 innings, with just eight hits, one walk and five strikeouts and a respectable 3.97 ERA. Hancock isn't an overpowering pitcher like Logan Gilbert or Luis Castilo, so the Rockies will need to be aggressive. Hancock won't walk a lot of hitters so they can't look to walk. If the Rockies can be aggressive and get to Hancock early, like the Brewers did against him on April 7th, the offense could see a big bounce back game.
Colorado Rockies starting lineup, April 21
- Ezequiel Tovar SS
- Brenton Doyle CF
- Ryan McMahon 3B
- Elias Diaz C
- Brendon Rodgers 2B
- Nolan Jones LF
- Elehuris Montero 1B
- Jake Cave RF
- Sean Bouchard RF
Seattle Mariners Starting Lineup for April 21
- JP Crawford SS
- Julio Rodriguez CF
- Cal Raleigh DH
- Ty France 1B
- Jorge Polanco 2B
- Dylan Moore LF
- Luke Raley RF
- Luis Rias 3B
- Seby Zavala C
What channel is the Colorado Rockies game on tonight?
- Game Time: 6:10 PM MT
- DirecTV: Channel 683
- Xfinity/Comcast: Channel 1262
- Spectrum: Channel 130 or 145 (Most of Colorado and Wyoming)
- Channel 305 or 445 (Gunnison and Telluride)
- Lincoln, Nebraska: Channel 435 or 445
- Mariners' fans can catch the game on Root Sports NW or FuboTV
How do I stream the Colorado Rockies game today?
- Rockies.TV
- MLB.tv (subscription required)
- Fubo (subscription required)
Call to Action
Are you a fan of the Rockies? Do you love talking about all things Rockies? Do you want to write about the Rockies on your own schedule with the potential to earn some extra cash? Go tohttps://openings.fansided.comand look for the Rox Pile site and apply to join our staff.