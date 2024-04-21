Colorado Rockies probable pitchers & starting lineups vs. Seattle Mariners, April 21 Game 1
The Rockies will need to be aggressive against one of the best pitchers in the game
By Tanner Vogt
The Rockies offense continues to struggle, putting up just three hits in game one of the series against the Mariners. They only had one extra base hit, striking out 11 times and walking just once. The offense has been scuffling, bad! They will need to turn that around in the first game of the double header today.
The Mariners offense, after being one of the worst in baseball to start the year, has really come on recently. They have scored 24 runs in the last four games and some of their stars are getting hot. Quantrill will need to be really good today in hopes of evening the series.
Probable Starting Pitchers
- Cal Quantrill (0-2, 5.57 ERA) will take the mound for the first of the double header. Quantrill has been a pleasant surprise for the Rockies this year. A starting rotation that we knew would really lack 'umph' and strikeout ability, Quantrill has been able to do it his way, especially in his last two outings. After giving up nine runs over his first two starts, Quantrill has given up just four over the last 12 innings (a 3.00 ERA). Quantrill pitches to contact and for a team whose bats are getting hot, this could be tough for Quantrill. The Mariners strike out a lot but will definitely take their walks. Quantrill won't strike out a lot of hitters but will need to be smart in the zone and limit the walks. He is a veteran and needs to step up for this team after the injury news to Kyle Freeland.
- George Kirby (2-2, 6.64) is part of the "big three" that the Mariners are able to trot out their series after series, and Kirby may very well be the most talented arm of the group. Kirby dominates the zone and embraces the Mariners "Control the Zone" mentality. Kirby has walked just batters this year, all of them coming in his first start of the year. Kirby looked really good in his last start against a very good Reds team, going six innings, giving up just two runs, striking out six, and, again, not walking a batter. When teams have gotten to Kirby, it has been when they are very aggressive against him. This is a "do or die" approach, because if it works, you can get to him very early, like the Guardians did when they put up eight against him. It can also backfire, giving Kirby quick outs, allowing him to work deep into the game. The Rockies will hope the latter is not the case.
Colorado Rockies starting lineup, April 21
- Charlie Blackmon DH
- Ezequiel Tovar SS
- Ryan McMahon 3B
- Nolan Jones LF
- Brenton Doyle CF
- Brendan Rodgers 2B
- Jake Cave RF
- Michael Toglia 1B
- Jacob Stallings C
Seattle Mariners starting lineup for April 21
- JP Crawford SS
- Julio Rodriguez CF
- Mitch Haniger RF
- Cal Raleigh C
- Ty France 1B
- Mitch Garver DH
- Josh Rojas 3B
- Dylan Moore 2B
- Jonatan Clase LF
What channel is the Colorado Rockies game on tonight?
- Game Time: 1:10 PM MT
- DirecTV: Channel 683
- Xfinity/Comcast: Channel 1262
- Spectrum: Channel 130 or 145 (Most of Colorado and Wyoming)
- Channel 305 or 445 (Gunnison and Telluride)
- Lincoln, Nebraska: Channel 435 or 445
- Mariners' fans can catch the game on Root Sports NW or FuboTV
How do I stream the Colorado Rockies game today?
- Rockies.TV (subscription required)
- MLB.tv (subscription required)
- FuboTV (subscription required)
