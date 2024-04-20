Colorado Rockies probable pitchers & starting lineups vs. Seattle Mariners, April 20
Game 1 of the long homestand is a very important one for the Rockies.
By Tanner Vogt
It's good to be home...I think. The Rockies sure aren't going to miss that road trip. After making the trip to Canda and blowing up Kevin Gausman in an impressive 12-4 win, the Rockies would go on to lose the next five games of their road trip. The offense completely shut down; the team dealt with a number of injuries from Kris Bryant going on the injured list to the team passing around the flu bug. Hopefully getting back home and comfortable with allow this team to reset. They will have a tough series up first as the Mariners are coming off a very impressive series sweep against a young, but very talented Reds team.
Probable Starting Pitchers
- The Rockies will call upon the veteran, Dakota Hudson (0-3, 4.15 ERA), who has been surprisingly solid so far. Hudson's reliance upon the ground ball seemed like another shot at thwarting the thin Colorado air, something we know hasn't worked well in the past. But just one start at home and all three of his starts coming against playoff caliber teams, he is looking to break that trend. Hudson was masterful in his first start of the year, and while he hasn't been as good as the first start, he has certainly given the Rockies a chance to win. He will face a Mariners offense that has struggled tremendously, but is hot coming off a series sweep. The Mariners offense is an aggressive one and Hudson needs to use that to his advantage today if the Rockies are going to have a chance.
- Luis Castillo (0-4, 5.82 ERA) has really struggled this year, as have most of the Mariners team. The pitching is the strength of their team, and "The Rock" is the ace of this young, but extremely talented pitching group. In Castillo's first three starts, he gave up four runs in each of those starts and didn't seem like his normal dominant self. However, in his last start against the Cubs, the Mariners got the staff ace that the expected to get this year. He threw six innings, giving up just two runs, without walking a hitter and striking out nine. The Rockies will have a tough matchup in this one and will need to be on their "A game". They certainly can't put forth the lackluster offensive showing they displayed on the recent road trip.
Colorado Rockies starting lineup, April 20
- Charlie Blackmon DH
- Ezequiel Tovar SS
- Ryan McMahon 3B
- Elias Diaz C
- Elehuris Montero 1B
- Nolan Jones LF
- Brenton Doyle CF
- Sean Bouchard RF
- Alan Trejo 2B
Seattle Mariners starting lineup, April 20
- J.P. Crawford SS
- Julio Rodriguez CF
- Jorge Polanco 2B
- Mitch Haniger RF
- Cal Raleigh C
- Ty France 1B
- Mitch Garver DH
- Jonatan Clase LF
- Josh Rojas 3B
What channel is the Colorado Rockies game on tonight?
- Game Time: 6:10 PM MT
- DirecTV: Channel 683
- Xfinity/Comcast: Channel 1262
- Spectrum: Channel 130 or 145 (Most of Colorado and Wyoming)
- Channel 305 or 445 (Gunnison and Telluride)
- Lincoln, Nebraska: Channel 435 or 445
- Mariners' fans can catch the game on Root Sports NW or FuboTV
How do I stream the Colorado Rockies game today?
- Rockies.TV (subscription required)
- MLB.tv (subscription required)
- FuboTV (subscription required)
