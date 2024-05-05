Colorado Rockies probable pitchers & starting lineups vs. Pittsburgh Pirates, May 5
By Tanner Vogt
After a couple of up and down performances in game one and two, the Rockies will have another chance to secure their first series win of the season. The Rockies have had a tough matchup with a couple of good pitchers and one of the best shut them down yesterday in Jared Jones. They will have another tough matchup today, though not on the same level as Jones. The offense will need to be better than they were yesterday if they have any chance of securing a victory before heading home.
Probable Starting Pitchers
- The Rockies will send out arguably their best arm this year, RHP Ryan Feltner (1-2, 5.13 ERA), as he will look to secure just his second win on the season and the first Rockies series win of the year. After a few up and down performances, Feltner was at his best last start against the Marlins, throwing eight innings, giving up five hits and no walks. He was charged with three runs, though part of that was the bullpens inability to limit damage and secure the win, part of their epic meltdown in a five-run inning. Feltner will look to continue that dominance today as he looks to show us a breakout 2024 season.
- The Pirates have an impressive rotation this year (and they have one of the best pitching prospects we have seen in a while). LHP Bailey Faltner (2-2, 4.22 ERA) will take the bump to get the Pirates on track after they broke a five-game losing streak yesterday. After a terrible spring, it was surprising that Faltner would open the season in the rotation, but he has been solid. Faltner is a solid pitcher who won't walk a lot, and shouldn't strikeout very many, so the Rockies will need to be aggressive and take advantage of every opportunity that they have to score.
Colorado Rockies starting lineup, May 5
- Brenton Doyle CF
- Ryan McMahon 3B
- Elias Diaz DH
- Elehuris Montero 1B
- Brendan Rodgers 2B
- Jacob Stallings C
- Sean Bouchard RF
- Jordan Beck LF
- Alan Trejo SS
Pittsburgh Pirates startling lineup, May 5
- Connor Joe RF
- Bryan Reynolds LF
- Ke'Bryan Hayes 3B
- Oneil Cruz SS
- Rowdy Tellez 1B
- Edward Olivares DH
- Jack Suwinski CF
- Yasmani Grandal C
- Alika Williams 2B
What channel is the Colorado Rockies game on tonight?
- Game Time: 11:35 AM MT
- DirecTV: Channel 683
- Xfinity/Comcast: Channel 1262
- Spectrum: Channel 130 or 145 (Most of Colorado and Wyoming)
- Channel 305 or 445 (Gunnison and Telluride)
- Lincoln, Nebraska: Channel 435 or 445
- Pirates' fans can watch the game on SportsNet Pittsburgh
How do I stream the Colorado Rockies game today?
- Rockies.TV
- MLB.tv (subscription required)
- FuboTV (subscription required)
