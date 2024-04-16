Colorado Rockies probable pitchers & starting lineups vs. Philadelphia Phillies, April 16
The battle of the lefties
By Tanner Vogt
The Rockies lost game one of the series yesterday in what was a really solid performance from Cal Quantrill and the Rockies bullpen. They couldn't scratch out enough against Aaron Nola, and in extra innings would lose on a walk off single by Christian Pache.
The Rockies will have another tough pitching matchup but will counter with a pitcher who has been solid in the last two outings. Hopefully the offense can get going earlier on and give Gomber some run support and take game two.
Probable Starting Pitchers
- Austin Gomber (0-0, 4.91 ERA), like all of the Rockies pitchers, struggled in the first turn through the rotation, but was really solid in the next two outings. Gomber's ERA seems high, but over his last two outings, he has thrown 10 innings, giving up just four runs. He has still walked five in those 10 innings, but he has an impressive 11 strikeouts. This is a big season for Gomber, and he will need to continue to build off his last two starts to prove he can stick in this rotation. If he can continue his success and the Rockies offense can bounce back, we could be talking about the series win in game three, yet again.
- After a tough game one against the Phillies, the Rockies will have a tough matchup against lefty, Ranger Suarez (2-0, 2.65 ERA). Suarez has struck out 19 hitters in 17 innings, allowing just three walks. Suarez has been a solid pitcher for the Phillies the last few years, and this is probably the best the Phillies have seen of Suarez. The Rockies will need to be aggressive, as Suarez attacks the zone, if they are going to get to him early.
Colorado Rockies starting lineup, April 16
- Charlie Blackmon DH
- Ezequiel Tovar SS
- Ryan McMahon 3B
- Elias Diaz C
- Nolan Jones LF
- Elehuris Montero 1B
- Brenton Doyle CF
- Michael Toglia RF
- Alan Trejo 2B
Philadelphia Phillies starting lineup, April 16
- Kyle Schwarber DH
- Trea Turner SS
- Bryce Harper 1B
- JT Realmuto C
- Alec Bohm 3B
- Nick Castellanos RF
- Bryson Stott 2B
- Brandon Marsh LF
- Johan Rojas CF
What channel is the Colorado Rockies game on tonight?
- Game Time: 4:40 PM MT
- DirecTV: Channel 683
- Xfinity/Comcast: Channel 1262
- Spectrum: Channel 130 or 145 (Most of Colorado and Wyoming)
- Channel 305 or 445 (Gunnison and Telluride)
- Lincoln, Nebraska: Channel 435 or 445
- NBCSP+ will have the Phillies broadcast.
How do I stream the Colorado Rockies game today?
- Rockies.TV
- MLB.tv (subscription required)
- Fubo (subscription required)
