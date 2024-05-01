Colorado Rockies probable pitchers & starting lineups vs. Miamin Marlins, May 1
Hopefully the Rockies can bounce back after a disappointing loss last night
By Tanner Vogt
How do you recover from last night's game absolute meltdown if you are the Rockies? That is a great question and something that will be interesting to watch tonight. Can the offense carry over its early performance from yesterday? Can they get more than just one big inning? Can Dakota Hudson take a page out of Ryan Feltner's book and be aggressive and work deep into the game? If the bullpen gets another opportunity, can they bounce back? Tonight, the Rockies should have the advantage again and will need to show that they won't roll over.
Probable Starting Pitchers
- The Rockies will turn to veteran, Dakota Hudson (0-4, 6.57 ERA), in what will probably be a pretty emotional game for the Rockies. When the Rockies signed Hudson, they were looking for someone to work deep into games that could limit hard contact, while letting the elite Rockies defense work. Hudson has struggled to work deep into games, throwing just 7.1 innings over his last two starts. And he has struggled to limit hard contact, giving up 10 runs in those 7.1 innings. For someone that doesn't possess strikeout stuff, Hudson really needs to limit his walks, as he's given up nine walks and just five strikeouts in his last two outings. Like Feltner, he will face a struggling Marlins lineup and really needs to use this as a "get right" opportunity.
- The youngster, Roddery Munoz (0-0, 3.60 ERA), will make another start against the Rockies. This will be just his second career start after a very impressive start against the Cubs. Munoz threw five innings, giving up just two hits (both home runs), walking just one and putting up an impressive seven strikeouts. The Rockies struck out 13 times in game one of the series and Munoz will look to take advantage of the Rockies strikeout prone offense. The Rockies will need to take advantage of their scoring opportunities and give Hudson a comfortable lead early.
Colorado Rockies starting lineup, May 1
- Ezequiel Tovar SS
- Brenton Doyle CF
- Ryan McMahon 3B
- Elias Diaz C
- Charlie Blackmon DH
- Brendan Rodgers 2B
- Elehuris Montero 1B
- Jordan Beck LF
- Sean Bouchard RF
Miami Marlins startling lineup, May 1
- Luis Arraez 2B
- Bryan De La Cruz DH
- Jazz Chisolm Jr. CF
- Josh Bell DH
- Jesus Sanchez RF
- Tim Anderson SS
- Nick Gordon LF
- Emmanuel Rivera 3B
- Christian Bethancourt C
What channel is the Colorado Rockies game on tonight?
- Game Time: 4:40 PM MT
- DirecTV: Channel 683
- Xfinity/Comcast: Channel 1262
- Spectrum: Channel 130 or 145 (Most of Colorado and Wyoming)
- Channel 305 or 445 (Gunnison and Telluride)
- Lincoln, Nebraska: Channel 435 or 445
- Marlins fans can catch the game on Bally Sports Florida network
How do I stream the Colorado Rockies game today?
- Rockies.TV
- MLB.tv (subscription required)
- FuboTV (subscription required)
Call to Action
Are you a fan of the Rockies? Do you love talking about all things Rockies? Do you want to write about the Rockies on your own schedule with the potential to earn some extra cash? Go tohttps://openings.fansided.comand look for the Rox Pile site and apply to join our staff.