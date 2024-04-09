Colorado Rockies probable pitchers & starting lineups vs. Arizona Diamondbacks, April 9
The Rockies will look to secure their first series win of the season, with a few D-Backs studs getting the day off
By Tanner Vogt
Probable Starting Pitchers
- Cal Quantrill (0-1, 9.00 ERA) will make his home debut as a Rockies pitcher as he will look to get an early second shot at the Diamondbacks. In his first start, he was able to work through five innings, but gave up nine hits and five runs. His start in Chicago didn't go well as he gave up four runs over four innings, but what hurt him the most were the walks. For a guy that has built his career on limiting hard contact and not walking batters, Quantrill has walked five batters in just nine innings. He doesn't have the swing and miss stuff to get away with that, so he will need to be aggressively smart against a potent Diamondbacks lineup.
- Merrill Kelly (1-0, 1.98 ERA) will square off against the Rockies and the Rockies will have to be on their "A game" against Kelly. He dominated the Rockies on the second game of the year, going 6.2 innings, allowing only one run, with no walks and eight strikeouts. Kelly was solid in his second start of the year against the daunting Yankee lineup, throwing seven innings, giving up only two runs and one walk, though he only struck out four. The Rockies will look to take advantage of the thin Colorado air, something that they haven't been able to do against Kelly. In three starts in Colorado, Kelly has thrown 19 innings, with an incredible 1.89 ERA, and he has struck out a batter per nine with 19 strikeouts.
Colorado Rockies starting lineup, April 9
- Charlie Blackmon DH
- Ezequiel Tovar SS
- Ryan McMahon 3B
- Elias Diaz C
- Kris Bryant 1B
- Nolan Jones LF
- Brendan Rodgers 2B
- Jake Cave RF
- Brenton Doyle CF
Arizona Diamondbacks startling lineup, April 9
- Corbin Carroll CF
- Gabriel Moreno C
- Joc Pederson DH
- Christian Walker 1B
- Eugenio Suarez 3B
- Jace Peterson 2B
- Randal Grichuk RF
- Jake McCarthy LF
- Blase Alexander SS
What channel is the Colorado Rockies game on tonight?
- Game Time: 1:10 PM MT
- DirecTV: Channel 683
- Xfinity/Comcast: Channel 1262
- Spectrum: Channel 130 or 145 (Most of Colorado and Wyoming)
- Channel 305 or 445 (Gunnison and Telluride)
- Lincoln, Nebraska: Channel 435 or 445
How do I stream the Colorado Rockies game tonight?
- Rockies.TV
- MLB.tv (subscription required)
- Fubo (subscription required)
